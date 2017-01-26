Secure In His Job, Shirk Offers Thanks, Goals
Dr. William R. Shirk Jr. was voted unanimously Tuesday by Pottsgrove School District directors as their newly permanent superintendent, only five months after being elevated to the job of "acting superintendent" following the departure of his predecessor, Shellie Feola. Shirk's popularity among school board members was evident both in the unchallenged ballot, and in the quick willingness of more than one director to approve his nomination for the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|Mike
|5
|Westfield 41 Apartments
|Dec '16
|Wawa_coffee_sucks
|2
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|7
|Westside Apartments & Shopping
|Nov '16
|scullycompany
|1
|Collegeville Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|I'm negative
|Oct '16
|Welltodo
|1
|Solar and wind power (May '13)
|Oct '16
|nine9fingers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenixville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC