Secure In His Job, Shirk Offers Thanks, Goals

Dr. William R. Shirk Jr. was voted unanimously Tuesday by Pottsgrove School District directors as their newly permanent superintendent, only five months after being elevated to the job of "acting superintendent" following the departure of his predecessor, Shellie Feola. Shirk's popularity among school board members was evident both in the unchallenged ballot, and in the quick willingness of more than one director to approve his nomination for the position.

