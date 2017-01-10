High-End Rental Boom Moves to the Suburbs
New luxury developments such as Carl Dranoff's upcoming One Ardmore Place are reshaping suburban downtowns. They're giving older Main Streets a shot in the arm, but bringing with them some of the same worries about displacing poorer residents.
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|Mike
|5
|Westfield 41 Apartments
|Dec 30
|Wawa_coffee_sucks
|2
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|7
|Westside Apartments & Shopping
|Nov '16
|scullycompany
|1
|Collegeville Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|I'm negative
|Oct '16
|Welltodo
|1
|Solar and wind power (May '13)
|Oct '16
|nine9fingers
|4
