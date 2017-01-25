Drink beer with Ben Franklin and 15 o...

Drink beer with Ben Franklin and 15 other things to do in Philly, January 27-29

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Philly.com

As the official Chinese New Year starts Jan. 28, say hello to the Year of the Rooster at the Penn Museum's annual celebration of the lunar new year. Expect a day chock-full of Chinese cultural experiences, including martial arts demonstrations, screenings of contemporary Chinese short film, family crafts, and a tangram demonstration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racially profiled at movie tavern in collegeville (Jan '15) Jan 11 Mike 5
Westfield 41 Apartments Dec 30 Wawa_coffee_sucks 2
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
Westside Apartments & Shopping Nov '16 scullycompany 1
Collegeville Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
I'm negative Oct '16 Welltodo 1
Solar and wind power (May '13) Oct '16 nine9fingers 4
See all Phoenixville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenixville Forum Now

Phoenixville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenixville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Phoenixville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC