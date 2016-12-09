Pocono Resorts Readying for Holiday Traffic
Some of the ski resorts and other attractions in the Poconos are gearing up for the holiday tourist traffic with some displays and activities sure to bring some holiday cheer. It looks good enough to eat and if it weren't on display, many people might take a bite or two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenixville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|7
|Westside Apartments & Shopping
|Nov '16
|scullycompany
|1
|Collegeville Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|I'm negative
|Oct '16
|Welltodo
|1
|Solar and wind power (May '13)
|Oct '16
|nine9fingers
|4
|Who keeps setting off fireworks in Trappe?
|Oct '16
|Trapped
|1
|Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09)
|Oct '16
|Tony
|166
Find what you want!
Search Phoenixville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC