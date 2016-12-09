Grocery Store Returning To Collegevil...

Grocery Store Returning To Collegeville Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Kimberton Whole Foods , which grew from its 1980s start as a dairy farm stand in Chester County into a regional natural foods retailer, announced plans Monday to open a 12,800-square-foot grocery store in the Collegeville Shopping Center, 222 E. Main St. A Fall 2017 opening is anticipated. The company said the new store would be its largest to date; others are located in Phoenixville, Douglassville, Downingtown, Malvern, and Ottsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec 7 Researcher 7
Westside Apartments & Shopping Nov '16 scullycompany 1
Collegeville Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
I'm negative Oct '16 Welltodo 1
Solar and wind power (May '13) Oct '16 nine9fingers 4
Who keeps setting off fireworks in Trappe? Oct '16 Trapped 1
Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09) Oct '16 Tony 166
See all Phoenixville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenixville Forum Now

Phoenixville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenixville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Phoenixville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC