Grocery Store Returning To Collegeville Center
Kimberton Whole Foods , which grew from its 1980s start as a dairy farm stand in Chester County into a regional natural foods retailer, announced plans Monday to open a 12,800-square-foot grocery store in the Collegeville Shopping Center, 222 E. Main St. A Fall 2017 opening is anticipated. The company said the new store would be its largest to date; others are located in Phoenixville, Douglassville, Downingtown, Malvern, and Ottsville.
