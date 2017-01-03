5 ways to lower your tax bill now

5 ways to lower your tax bill now

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

If you want to try to lower your tax bill, the important date isn't in April " it's Dec. 31. Tax pros say you still can make a few money-saving maneuvers before the calendar seals the fate of your 2016 return. Last-minute charitable contributions can be tax-deductible " even if you make them on a credit card, according to Christi Bender, a certified public accountant in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Westfield 41 Apartments Dec 30 Wawa_coffee_sucks 2
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
Westside Apartments & Shopping Nov '16 scullycompany 1
Collegeville Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
I'm negative Oct '16 Welltodo 1
Solar and wind power (May '13) Oct '16 nine9fingers 4
Who keeps setting off fireworks in Trappe? Oct '16 Trapped 1
See all Phoenixville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenixville Forum Now

Phoenixville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenixville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Phoenixville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC