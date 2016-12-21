Trump tweet trashes effort to recount votes

Voters outside the Schuylkill Township Municipal Building polling station on Election Day in Phoenixville, Pa., Nov. 8, 2016. The top lawyer for Hillary ClintonA's presidential bid said Saturday that the campaign would join Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in her effort to seek a full recount in Wisconsin, and potentially in Pennsylvania and Michigan, though he said the campaign had seen no A'actionable evidenceA' of vote hacking.

