Trump tweet trashes effort to recount votes

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Albany Times Union

Voters outside the Schuylkill Township Municipal Building polling station on Election Day in Phoenixville, Pa., Nov. 8, 2016. The top lawyer for Hillary ClintonA's presidential bid said Saturday that the campaign would join Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in her effort to seek a full recount in Wisconsin, and potentially in Pennsylvania and Michigan, though he said the campaign had seen no A'actionable evidenceA' of vote hacking.

Phoenixville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec 7 Researcher 7
Westside Apartments & Shopping Nov '16 scullycompany 1
Collegeville Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
I'm negative Oct '16 Welltodo 1
Solar and wind power (May '13) Oct '16 nine9fingers 4
Who keeps setting off fireworks in Trappe? Oct '16 Trapped 1
Apartments across from Trappe Tavern (Jul '09) Oct '16 Tony 166
See all Phoenixville Discussions

