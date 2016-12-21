In his skillful hands it's no chainsaw massacre

Marty Long spent most of Thanksgiving weekend in a Berwyn parking lot along Route 30, chainsawing big blocks of white pine tree trunks into sculptures of bears, owls and other forest critters. Wearing protective sunglasses and sound-blocking ear muffs, Long, coated in sawdust, and fellow-carver Jaz Katz, who call themselves "Team Uprooted," worked in tandem to the steady whine of their chainsaws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.