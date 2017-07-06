Dollar General Relocates to New Store in Philipsburg

Dollar General continues to make shopping easier and more convenient for customers in Philipsburg with the grand opening of its newly-relocated store at 124 Walton St., on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 8 a.m. Customers will enjoy special deals and free prizes at the grand opening event. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complementary product samples, among other giveaways.

