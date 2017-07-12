Anderson faces drug and fleeing charges

Monday Jul 3

According to the Philipsburg based state police, following the pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours on June 3 in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, and Rush and Taylor townships in Centre County, approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine and a small amount of suspected rock cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale and various drug paraphernalia was located in the Dodge Dakota that Anderson was driving.

