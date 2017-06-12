SpringBoard Takes Leap as Latest Business Incubator
SpringBoard in Bellefonte is the latest in a series of small business incubators to open in Centre County, some already completed and some still in the works. On May 25, local and state officials and stakeholders cut the ribbon at SpringBoard, which is housed along South Water Street in the former Big Trout Inn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|April Fry
|3 hr
|Peachy t
|2
|dangerous!!
|Jun 13
|foxy
|1
|where can you do some sucking in this town (Jul '14)
|Jun 7
|Pita is a Homo
|13
|Cool trucks
|Jun 2
|Diesel jay
|1
|Philipsburg cancer carnival
|Jun 2
|Wow girl
|2
|Kayla Beers?
|Jun 1
|JustAintRight
|1
|Donny Reid (May '16)
|May 31
|Blah blah
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC