Search for Morrisdale man ends in high-speed pursuit, crash

A Morrisdale man who had been at-large since March was apprehended by Philipsburg-based State Police after a high-speed pursuit early Saturday morning. Earlier this year, a warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest when he failed to appear at a Novemember 2016 sentencing hearing.

