Route 322 bridge replacement continues near Philipsburg
Replacement work on a state Route 322 bridge near Philipsburg is continuing, with a traffic switch coming next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, June 20, traffic will be switching from the existing bridge to the temporary roadway and recently completed portion of the new bridge.
