Philipsburg's Oldest Building, John Henry Simler House, to Open for Summer Tours
Philipsburg's oldest remaining structure, the John Henry Simler House, will be one of the featured sites on tours of Philipsburg's most historic venues, offered by the Philipsburg Historical Foundation, during the summer of 2017, announced PHF President Mark Seinfelt. "The Simler House, built around 1807, is really a first-class log cabin for the wilderness that Philipsburg then was," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Beers?
|19 hr
|JustAintRight
|1
|Donny Reid (May '16)
|Wed
|Blah blah
|11
|Female drunks
|Wed
|Alster
|3
|Faith Community Spotlight: Houtzdale's Christ t...
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3
|What was going on Perks Street Tuesday
|May 23
|Dorthy
|10
|Reason no one stays in this longer than necessary.
|May 23
|parallel universe
|1
|Supervisor Rebar is an idiot
|May 23
|two bit
|12
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC