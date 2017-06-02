Philipsburg's Oldest Building, John Henry Simler House, to Open for Summer Tours

Philipsburg's oldest remaining structure, the John Henry Simler House, will be one of the featured sites on tours of Philipsburg's most historic venues, offered by the Philipsburg Historical Foundation, during the summer of 2017, announced PHF President Mark Seinfelt. "The Simler House, built around 1807, is really a first-class log cabin for the wilderness that Philipsburg then was," he says.

