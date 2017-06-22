Moore to Serve Sentence for Arson on ...

Moore to Serve Sentence for Arson on Home Detention

A decision has been made on where a Lanse man, who admitted to starting a fire with two other former firefighters, will serve his sentence. Kenneth Moore, 21, pleaded guilty to arson last October when he was sentenced to 12 months to two years in jail, plus an additional five years probation.

