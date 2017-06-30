Anderson Facing Drug-Related Charges ...

Anderson Facing Drug-Related Charges in High-Speed Pursuit with State Police

A local man, Hunter Ryan Anderson, 23, is facing drug-related charges after leading state police on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash June 3, according to an updated news release issued Friday afternoon by state police at Philipsburg. Following the pursuit, state police allegedly located approximately 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine and a small amount of suspected crack cocaine in the Dodge Dakota being driven by Anderson.

