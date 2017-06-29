Ammerman revokes probation at session of revocation court
Jason Moore, 36, 509 1/2 Laura St., Philipsburg, was removed from the state intermediate punishment program due to the use of controlled substances. On a charge of theft by deception, he was resentenced to serve 24 months to four years in state prison.
