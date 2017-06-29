Ammerman revokes probation at session...

Ammerman revokes probation at session of revocation court

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Progress

Jason Moore, 36, 509 1/2 Laura St., Philipsburg, was removed from the state intermediate punishment program due to the use of controlled substances. On a charge of theft by deception, he was resentenced to serve 24 months to four years in state prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dangerous!! 7 hr paer 4
rock n ruthless tattoos (Mar '13) 23 hr BadInk 14
Sara Bobbert (Jul '15) Jun 23 woopass 26
Supervisor Rebar is an idiot Jun 20 Chikenpo 14
where can you do some sucking in this town (Jul '14) Jun 7 Pita is a Homo 13
Cool trucks Jun 2 Diesel jay 1
Philipsburg cancer carnival Jun 2 Wow girl 2
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,369 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC