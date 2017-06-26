6-19 police
Around noon Friday, Joanne Mahaney was parked in a McDonald's parking stall in Decatur Township in Philipsburg. As she pulled her vehicle out of the parking space, she hit Milfred Jury, who was walking behind the vehicle, knocking him to the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous!!
|Jun 23
|Milkmanmike
|2
|April Fry
|Jun 23
|Milkmanmike
|2
|Sara Bobbert (Jul '15)
|Jun 23
|woopass
|26
|Supervisor Rebar is an idiot
|Jun 20
|Chikenpo
|14
|where can you do some sucking in this town (Jul '14)
|Jun 7
|Pita is a Homo
|13
|Cool trucks
|Jun 2
|Diesel jay
|1
|Philipsburg cancer carnival
|Jun 2
|Wow girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC