Students Were Kept at 3 P-O Schools Due to "Active Police Investigation"

Wednesday May 24

Students from the Wallaceton area were held at three Philipsburg-Osceola schools this afternoon due to an active police investigation. Superintendent Gregg Paladina said school officials held students at the P-O high and middle schools as well as P-O Elementary.

