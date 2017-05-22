Service with Military Honors for Vete...

Service with Military Honors for Veterans to be Held at Old Mud Church in Philipsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: GantDaily.com

A grand Philipsburg tradition will be revived at the old Union Church at 2 p.m. May 28. It will include military honors and a memorial service for all veterans. It will especially be for veterans of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars who are buried in the Union Churchyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faith Community Spotlight: Houtzdale's Christ t... Tue namredipsobla 3
What was going on Perks Street Tuesday Tue Dorthy 10
Reason no one stays in this longer than necessary. Tue parallel universe 1
Supervisor Rebar is an idiot Tue two bit 12
bi/ gays in the area (Apr '14) May 21 slave jeromy 9
Donny Reid (May '16) May 17 Respectful 9
Bars hiring May 17 Tend Bar Again 9
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC