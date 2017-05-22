Service with Military Honors for Veterans to be Held at Old Mud Church in Philipsburg
A grand Philipsburg tradition will be revived at the old Union Church at 2 p.m. May 28. It will include military honors and a memorial service for all veterans. It will especially be for veterans of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars who are buried in the Union Churchyard.
