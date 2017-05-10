Police logs May 4

Police logs May 4

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Progress

There were 32 crashes, eight DUI arrests, six hit-and-run crashes, seven people injured, 705 traffic citations, 313 written warnings and 662 incidents responded. Out of those, there were no fatalities, DUI fatalities, DUI crashes or fatal crashes.

Philipsburg, PA

