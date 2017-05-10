Police logs May 4
There were 32 crashes, eight DUI arrests, six hit-and-run crashes, seven people injured, 705 traffic citations, 313 written warnings and 662 incidents responded. Out of those, there were no fatalities, DUI fatalities, DUI crashes or fatal crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can you do some sucking in this town (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Pita
|10
|What was going on Perks Street Tuesday
|May 8
|Slowerlearner
|9
|Houtzdale Days (Jul '09)
|May 8
|Fabfivefreddy
|12
|Gavilak drug raid
|May 5
|eddie
|6
|Philipsburg fire arson? (Oct '15)
|May 5
|Web Boozer
|30
|Donny Reid (May '16)
|Apr 30
|Ying yang
|8
|PO School District Out of Control. What do You ... (Apr '11)
|Apr 29
|Highhh
|15
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC