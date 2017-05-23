Philipsburg-Osceola files lawsuit aga...

Philipsburg-Osceola files lawsuit against Clearfield County schools

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Progress

While the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District's athletic teams often clash with local schools in sporting events, their legal teams are now facing off in the court of law. P-O has filed a lawsuit against Clearfield and eight other area school districts and organizations, Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble reported at last night's school board committee meetings.

