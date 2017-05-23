Philipsburg-Osceola files lawsuit against Clearfield County schools
While the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District's athletic teams often clash with local schools in sporting events, their legal teams are now facing off in the court of law. P-O has filed a lawsuit against Clearfield and eight other area school districts and organizations, Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble reported at last night's school board committee meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faith Community Spotlight: Houtzdale's Christ t...
|17 hr
|namredipsobla
|3
|What was going on Perks Street Tuesday
|Tue
|Dorthy
|10
|Reason no one stays in this longer than necessary.
|Tue
|parallel universe
|1
|Supervisor Rebar is an idiot
|Tue
|two bit
|12
|bi/ gays in the area (Apr '14)
|Sun
|slave jeromy
|9
|Donny Reid (May '16)
|May 17
|Respectful
|9
|Bars hiring
|May 17
|Tend Bar Again
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC