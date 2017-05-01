GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred April 21 on Interstate 99 in Worth Township. According to state police, there was a report of a two-vehicle crash, at which point a 47-year-old Port Matilda woman was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

