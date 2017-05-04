Firefighters' Sentences in Arson Case Discussed in Court
Three men who pleaded guilty to setting a Chester Hill house on fire were in court Tuesday to discuss how they should serve their sentences. Kenneth Moore, 21, Lanse, Hunter Thomas Harris, 22, Philipsburg and Samuel Wilbur Connor V, 20, Howard, were sentenced to 12 months less two days to two years less one day in jail and an additional five years probation after they pleaded guilty last fall.
