Details Released on Warrant Service that Blocked Off Wallaceton

Thursday May 25

Details have been released in reference to the heavy police presence Wednesday at a residence located at 379 Clearfield St., in Wallaceton Borough. According to a report issued from state police at Clearfield, troopers were requested to assist Philipsburg-based troopers with serving several arrest warrants on 23-year-old Hunter Anderson.

