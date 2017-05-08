Civil War Re-enactment group to meet ...

Civil War Re-enactment group to meet May 10

Monday May 1

The May meeting of the 148th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company C, Civil War Reenactment Group will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 10, at Hoss's Steak and Seafood Restaurant, 1450 N. Atherton St., State College. The Civil War reenactors will discuss their May and June schedule to include the Battle of New Market, Virginia reenactment the weekend of May 20-21; the Philipsburg American Legion sponsored Vesper Service at the Philipsburg Union Church on May 28; area Memorial Day services and the Civil War program at Curtin Village near Milesburg the weekend of June 17- 18. During the Civil War, seven of the 10 companies of the 148th Pennsylvania Regiment were recruited from Centre County and became known as The Centre County Regiment.

