Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield Co. Touts Top Fundraiser

Saturday May 13

Helena Wallace, pictured at left, raised more than $4,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County with her team at Bowl For Kids' Sake DuBois. The event was held April 29. Bowl For Kids' Sake raised a total of more than $15,000 at this year's three events, which also included Philipsburg and Clearfield.

