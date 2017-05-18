Ammerman hears motions from trio charged with Chester Hill arson
The court heard from three individuals who were each charged with setting a fire in Chester Hill in October 2015. They each pleaded guilty to arson, burglary and criminal conspiracy last year and were ordered to serve approximately 12 months to two years in the Clearfield County jail in addition to five years consecutive probation.
