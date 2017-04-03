White, Schoening take leadership roles at CNB Philipsburg

Greg Dixon, CNB's Market Executive, recently announced the promotion of Eric White to community office manager, and Dustin Schoening to community office assistant manager of the bank's office located at 117 E. Presqueisle St. in Philipsburg. In these positions, White and Schoening's primary responsibilities are to develop and manage customer relationships and be responsible for the ongoing customer experience at the Presqueisle Street office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.