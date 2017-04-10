Public meeting on the future of the PSP Philipsburg barracks slated for tonight
With rumors of the Philipsburg State Police Barracks closing and relocating, resident Nancy Snyder said she wanted answers. So after plenty of phone calls to the governor's office, the state police, and state and local representatives, Snyder is hoping questions that many have in the area can officially be answered this evening at 7 p.m. at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School for a public meeting she's organized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PO School District Out of Control. What do You ... (Apr '11)
|Apr 8
|bobkat
|11
|Bars hiring
|Apr 4
|Tend Bar Again
|1
|Roadside memorials? (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|firewalk
|17
|Gavilak drug raid
|Mar 28
|dirkdingler
|4
|Really need some poon
|Mar 28
|mexico
|6
|Wedding Assistance
|Mar 23
|UltimateSupreme
|3
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|Live truths
|28
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC