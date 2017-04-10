Public meeting on the future of the P...

Public meeting on the future of the PSP Philipsburg barracks slated for tonight

With rumors of the Philipsburg State Police Barracks closing and relocating, resident Nancy Snyder said she wanted answers. So after plenty of phone calls to the governor's office, the state police, and state and local representatives, Snyder is hoping questions that many have in the area can officially be answered this evening at 7 p.m. at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School for a public meeting she's organized.

