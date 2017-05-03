Police Logs 4-20

Police Logs 4-20

Wednesday Apr 19

Raymond A. Lansberry, 27, of Brisbin got into an argument with a 51-year-old woman that turned physical at a Reed Street address in Brisbin Monday at 3:30 a.m. Lansberry is charged with simple assault and harassment and is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. Police responded to Riverview Road for a single-vehicle accident.

