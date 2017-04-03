Philipsburg Man Accused of Attempting...

Philipsburg Man Accused of Attempting to Sell Cocaine in State College

A Philipsburg man is facing felony drug charges after police say they were tipped off by an anonymous caller about a man selling cocaine in the State College area. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police were contacted on Friday by an anonymous complainant who said a man identified as James D. Williams, 27, was selling crack and powder cocaine in the area.

