Philipsburg Man Accused of Attempting to Sell Cocaine in State College
A Philipsburg man is facing felony drug charges after police say they were tipped off by an anonymous caller about a man selling cocaine in the State College area. According to a criminal complaint, State College Police were contacted on Friday by an anonymous complainant who said a man identified as James D. Williams, 27, was selling crack and powder cocaine in the area.
