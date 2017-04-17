Pensions, Police Topics at Corman Town Hall
State Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, addressed about 150 constituents at a town hall gathering April 3 at Celebration Hall in State College. Pennsylvania is already on the hook for about $200 billion in pension benefits for state employees over the next 32 years, and because of this, state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, said funding for other state services will suffer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PO School District Out of Control. What do You ... (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|Lacy
|12
|Bars hiring
|Apr 4
|Tend Bar Again
|1
|Roadside memorials? (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|firewalk
|17
|Gavilak drug raid
|Mar 28
|dirkdingler
|4
|Really need some poon
|Mar 28
|mexico
|6
|Wedding Assistance
|Mar 23
|UltimateSupreme
|3
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|Live truths
|28
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC