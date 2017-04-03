P-O Drama Club to present Annie

Philipsburg-Osceola Drama Club students are making final preparations for its production of Annie, slated for tomorrow, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each day. Pictured from left to right are: Emily Kizina as Miss Hannigan, Gio Baumgarten as Rooster, Hannah Chorle as Lily, Brandon Gunter as Daddy Warbucks, Emma Riglin as Grace, Maddie Cartwright as Annie.

