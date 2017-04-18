League on Social Services Board Annou...

League on Social Services Board Announces New Executive Officer

Members of Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc.'s board of directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Jackie Diehl Syktich as the new executive officer. Syktich is eager to begin her work with the league and the many organizations associated with its work.

