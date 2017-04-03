Hawkins, Nevling preside over preliminary hearings
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling on Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. a Karen M. Brasil, 49, of New Bedford, did not appear, held to court in absentia, bench warrant issued, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
