Hawkins, Nevling preside over preliminary hearings

Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Progress

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling on Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. a Karen M. Brasil, 49, of New Bedford, did not appear, held to court in absentia, bench warrant issued, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

