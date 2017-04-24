GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police reported an incident of harassment that occurred Friday at a Fairview Road residence in Decatur Township. During the incident, a 37-year-old Osceola Mills man allegedly threatened to harm the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donny Reid (May '16)
|21 hr
|FightingFires19
|6
|McClellan Announces Candidacy for Decatur Towns...
|Sat
|Anis
|5
|Supervisor Rebar is an idiot
|Fri
|McDuff
|9
|Bars hiring
|Apr 21
|Grammar Patrol
|6
|Faith Community Spotlight: Houtzdale's Christ t...
|Apr 20
|Puppy
|1
|PO School District Out of Control. What do You ... (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|Lacy
|12
|Roadside memorials? (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|firewalk
|17
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC