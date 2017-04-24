GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police reported an incident of harassment that occurred Friday at a Fairview Road residence in Decatur Township. During the incident, a 37-year-old Osceola Mills man allegedly threatened to harm the victim.

