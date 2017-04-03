Cherry hands down sentences at plea a...

Cherry hands down sentences at plea and sentencing court

Seth A. Kerr, 19, DuBois, was placed on the state intermediate punishment program for a period of two years on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. He was fined $1, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, not own or possess narcotics or prescriptions for narcotics without first receiving written permission of his probation officer, have no contact with the victim or family and submit to DNA testing at a cost of $250.

