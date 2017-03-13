Snowmageddon? Winter Storm Stella kee...

Snowmageddon? Winter Storm Stella keeps her groove in the east

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Progress

Philipsburg Borough's plow truck heads down Front Street to clear the road after Winter Storm Stella dumped several inches of snow in the region. Brothers Pizza employee Ethan Swarm of Chester Hill Borough braves the cold and snow as he salts the sidewalk outside of the Philipsburg restaurant located on Front Street.

