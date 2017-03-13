Route 322 bridge replacement to start Monday near Philipsburg
Replacement work on a state Route 322 bridge near Philipsburg will start on Monday, March 6, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge is located on Route 322, about 1 A1 2 miles west of Philipsburg.
