Route 322 Bridge Replacement to Start Monday near Philipsburg
Replacement work on a Route 322 bridge near Philipsburg will start on Monday, March 6, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation . The bridge is located on Route 322, about 1.5 miles west of Philipsburg.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron Mills & Stephanie Mcguire
|10 hr
|Dave
|4
|Tessa Shaw burge
|Mar 2
|Bang4400
|1
|? about Houtzdale prison (Sep '08)
|Feb 27
|Mike
|89
|Kris Rebo Child rapist
|Feb 16
|saddness
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Feb 16
|james
|11
|Tommy Sankey's office
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
|concerned voter
|Feb 16
|deplorable
|4
