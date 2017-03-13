Peachman announces candidacy for District Judge
Jeffrey T. Peachman has announced his candidacy for the position of Magisterial District Judge 46-3-04 for the May 16 primary election on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. "I've been blessed with some successes in life and I want to do what I can to give back to the local area that has been so good to me," Peachman said.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wedding Assistance
|2 hr
|zippy
|2
|Nosy Guy
|2 hr
|pannel
|7
|Aaron Mills & Stephanie Mcguire
|Mar 12
|Jjj
|11
|Kris Rebo Child rapist
|Mar 9
|matt
|2
|Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D...
|Mar 9
|Poster
|8
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|Mar 5
|Chick
|27
|Tessa Shaw burge
|Mar 2
|Bang4400
|1
