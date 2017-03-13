Peachman announces candidacy for Dist...

Peachman announces candidacy for District Judge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Progress

Jeffrey T. Peachman has announced his candidacy for the position of Magisterial District Judge 46-3-04 for the May 16 primary election on both the Democratic and Republican ballots. "I've been blessed with some successes in life and I want to do what I can to give back to the local area that has been so good to me," Peachman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wedding Assistance 2 hr zippy 2
Nosy Guy 2 hr pannel 7
Aaron Mills & Stephanie Mcguire Mar 12 Jjj 11
Kris Rebo Child rapist Mar 9 matt 2
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar 9 Poster 8
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Mar 5 Chick 27
Tessa Shaw burge Mar 2 Bang4400 1
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC