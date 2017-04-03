P-O students engineer problem-solving skills

Philipsburg-Osceola students Nate Gustkey, Trent Butler and Syrus Mandel explain their "Rube Goldberg" project to administrators, staff, parents and the P-O school board prior to Tuesday's meeting. Students in Cory Wood's eighth grade engineering technology class took part in the project, as Wood said it was designed to improve problem solving skills.

