Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called...

Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant

There are 1 comment on the GantDaily.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant. In it, GantDaily.com reports that:

An Osceola Mills couple has been accused in what a Geisinger Medical Center doctor has called the "worst case" of child abuse he's ever seen in a three-week-old infant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Karma

Punxsutawney, PA

#1 35 min ago
Eye for eye, tooth for tooth for starters!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Mills & Stephanie Mcguire 11 hr Gia 6
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) 23 hr Chick 27
Tessa Shaw burge Mar 2 Bang4400 1
? about Houtzdale prison (Sep '08) Feb 27 Mike 89
Kris Rebo Child rapist Feb 16 saddness 1
Bertothys house burnt down Feb 16 james 11
Tommy Sankey's office Feb 16 jack 2
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC