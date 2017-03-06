Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant
There are 1 comment on the GantDaily.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" Doctor Has Ever Seen in Three-Week-Old Infant. In it, GantDaily.com reports that:
An Osceola Mills couple has been accused in what a Geisinger Medical Center doctor has called the "worst case" of child abuse he's ever seen in a three-week-old infant.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
|
#1 35 min ago
Eye for eye, tooth for tooth for starters!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron Mills & Stephanie Mcguire
|11 hr
|Gia
|6
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Chick
|27
|Tessa Shaw burge
|Mar 2
|Bang4400
|1
|? about Houtzdale prison (Sep '08)
|Feb 27
|Mike
|89
|Kris Rebo Child rapist
|Feb 16
|saddness
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Feb 16
|james
|11
|Tommy Sankey's office
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC