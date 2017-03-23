Man Reportedly Found Sleeping in Truck Faces Gun, Drug Charges
A Philipsburg man reportedly found sleeping in a truck is facing charges after Patton Township Police say they discovered a gun and drugs in the vehicle. Cruz C. Jozefik, 24, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
