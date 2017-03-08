Magisterial District Judge Allen W. S...

Magisterial District Judge Allen W. Sinclair notes office activity for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Progress

Magisterial District Judge Allen W. Sinclair, District Court No. 49-3-03 has released his annual report to inform the public of the activities of his office for 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Mills & Stephanie Mcguire 18 hr Jjj 11
Kris Rebo Child rapist Mar 9 matt 2
News Osceola Mills Child Abuse Case Called "Worst" D... Mar 9 Poster 8
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Mar 5 Chick 27
Tessa Shaw burge Mar 2 Bang4400 1
? about Houtzdale prison (Sep '08) Feb 27 Mike 89
Bertothys house burnt down Feb 16 james 11
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC