GANT Police Blotter

On Monday state police stopped a vehicle operated by a 41-year-old Medix, Pa., man for an expired registration in the area of Railroad and Hale streets in Philipsburg Borough. Upon further investigation, state police determined he had a suspended license and seven prior offenses for driving under suspension.

