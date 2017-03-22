GANT Police Blotter
On Monday state police stopped a vehicle operated by a 41-year-old Medix, Pa., man for an expired registration in the area of Railroad and Hale streets in Philipsburg Borough. Upon further investigation, state police determined he had a suspended license and seven prior offenses for driving under suspension.
