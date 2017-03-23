Cherry revokes probation at revocatio...

Cherry revokes probation at revocation court

Alisha Shoffner, 33, 200 N. 9th St., Philipsburg, had her probation revoked. On a charge of theft by unlawful taking, she was resentenced to serve eight months to three years in state prison.

