April classes announced at Windy Hill Academy
Windy Hill Academy, located at Westminster Place at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg, has announced its April schedule of classes. All classes are free of charge and place an emphasis on students over the age of 50. The classes are open to Windy Hill residents as well as men and women of the local Moshannon Valley and surrounding areas.
