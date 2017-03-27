April classes announced at Windy Hill...

April classes announced at Windy Hill Academy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Progress

Windy Hill Academy, located at Westminster Place at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg, has announced its April schedule of classes. All classes are free of charge and place an emphasis on students over the age of 50. The classes are open to Windy Hill residents as well as men and women of the local Moshannon Valley and surrounding areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PO School District Out of Control. What do You ... (Apr '11) 15 hr Bobcat 9
Roadside memorials? (Oct '15) Mar 31 firewalk 17
Gavilak drug raid Mar 28 dirkdingler 4
Really need some poon Mar 28 mexico 6
Wedding Assistance Mar 23 UltimateSupreme 3
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Mar 19 Live truths 28
Timmy wills Mar 19 Shirley 5
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC