Suspected Marijuana Dealers Waive Hearings

Three people suspected of dealing marijuana waived their rights to preliminary hearings during centralized court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Kenneth William Emigh, 37, of Hawk Run has been charged with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communications facility.

