Suspected Marijuana Dealers Waive Hearings
Three people suspected of dealing marijuana waived their rights to preliminary hearings during centralized court Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail. Kenneth William Emigh, 37, of Hawk Run has been charged with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communications facility.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JC's
|8 hr
|CanIgetaBeer
|1
|concerned voter
|Wed
|concerned voter
|1
|Who are the wife and gf beaters in Philipsburg ...
|Tue
|horrible
|6
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 26
|granny
|4
|Kayte and Summer Weitoish (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|What
|16
|how can a bar in PA not serve Yeungling?
|Jan 14
|itsajoke
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Jan 13
|Ben w
|10
